Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — Sunday, July 24, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the theme, “Christmas in July.” The purpose is to celebrate the birth of Christ free from the trappings of gifts and holiday gatherings, particularly since there is no record of the actual date of His birth. Special Christmas music by Dana and Helen Coke, along with a presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. Familiar carols and scriptures will be part of the service, which is non-denominational and open to all. Worship is at 9 a.m. the safety and security of the recreation hall. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.

