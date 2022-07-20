SEBRING — Sunday, July 24, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the theme, “Christmas in July.” The purpose is to celebrate the birth of Christ free from the trappings of gifts and holiday gatherings, particularly since there is no record of the actual date of His birth. Special Christmas music by Dana and Helen Coke, along with a presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. Familiar carols and scriptures will be part of the service, which is non-denominational and open to all. Worship is at 9 a.m. the safety and security of the recreation hall. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 24, Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message, “Who Is Jesus To You?” from Matthew 16:13-16. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday evening bible study is at 6 p.m. and Revelation 17 will be studied. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, July 24, Pastor George Miller will speak on Haggai 2:3-9. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, July 24, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living to Die” from Colossians 3:5-11. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 24, join us at 10:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center for “Backpack Sunday.” There will be preaching, music and we will be giving away 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. Bring a towel and have fun on a waterslide after the service. Kids can get a free haircut and families can enjoy a hotdog lunch. A day of Faith, Family, Food and Fun! There will be NO Sunday School or evening services. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Our website is www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 24, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Revelation of Jesus Christ” based on Revelation 1:1-20. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Placid Lakes Baptist Church VBS
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held at the Church from July 25-29, from 5:15-8:15 each evening. Children ages 4 (by 9-1-22) through school-age, teens, adults, and seniors are invited to join the adventure at Kookaburra Coast — Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory! Grab your Aussie explorations gear and hop into the jeep! Supper will be served at 5:15 each evening followed by amazing songs, Bible study, games, crafts, missions and more! The church is located at 116 Cleveland Avenue NE. Contact 863- 465-5126 for more information.
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call church office to confirm day and time.