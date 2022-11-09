Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle with missions emphasis featuring Pastor Dennis Harmeson, an ordained minister in the Wesleyan Church and a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study continues in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. For further information, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 13, in keeping with the Veteran’s Day theme, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Veterans and Other Heroes.” Scripture is from Psalm 23. As part of the 9 a.m. worship service, veterans and their families will be recognized. Special musical presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 13, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “It May Be Your Body, But It’s Still God’s Temple” from I Corinthians 6:15-20. Special music will be presented. Wednesday 6 p.m. continues with study in Philippians 1:1-11. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 13, Music Director Ari Salgueiro and Pianist/Organist Carnide Thermidor, will present a concert. The scripture for today is Isaiah 35. On Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., the church will host a FREE movie, Steven Spielberg’s 2021 production of “West Side Story” in Fellowship Hall. Snacks provided. The public is invited. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 13, the sermon is entitled “Good News for the Poor” from Luke 6:12-49. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 13, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. contemporary or 11 a.m. traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “Haggai, Consider Your Ways 1: Consider Your Wealth” from Haggai 1:5-8. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Methodist Church of Sebring Autumn Fest bazaarSEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the United Women in Faith of the church at 126 S. Pine St. present their “Autumn Fest,” with a treasure table containing handmade and craft items and a cookie walk and bake sale. Lunch is at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with choice of soup, chicken salad on a croissant or sloppy joe on a bun with beverage and dessert (cost of lunch is $10 donation to our Mission Fund).
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 13, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Saints?” based on 1 Corinthians 1:1-9. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, there will be a Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The meal will be provided by the Raise the Action Committee. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sunday service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic ChurchAVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., our church presents local pianist, Michelle Tamayo performing a “Concert for a Cause”, for the benefit of people affected by the recent hurricane. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted for hurricane victims. Michelle presents a program including Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. She was born in Avon Park, and earned degrees from Florida Southern College and the Manhattan School of Music. She works at AdventHealth as a clinical pharmacist. Church Grogan Center is at 595 E. Main Street.
Resurrection Lutheran ChurchAVON PARK — Services are every Sunday at 11 a.m. Join us before the service at 10 a.m. in Burke Hall (behind the church building) for coffee and fellowship. We look forward to meeting visitors and members; all are welcome. Church is at 324 E. Main St. Phone: 863-453-6858.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 13, worship is at 10 a.m.; the sermon is entitled “It’s a Paradox”, based on Luke 21:1-19. Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the services. The church is at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel: “sebringcob church”.
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care programLAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support GroupSEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church bazaarSEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the church will present a cookie walk & bake sale where you choose from a large variety of homemade cookies, homemade bread and other baked goods; a craft bazaar with jewelry, towels, microwave mats, scrubbies, wooden items and more; and a garage sale with treasures for you to browse and buy. Breakfast & lunch will also be available. Church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane (on Highway 98 at Spring Lake).