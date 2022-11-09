Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle with missions emphasis featuring Pastor Dennis Harmeson, an ordained minister in the Wesleyan Church and a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study continues in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. For further information, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.

