Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Chad Tingley, senior pastor from South Lake Wales Church of God. All are welcome. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Also watch on livestream. On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., Wilma Ausbrook will speak to the Women’s Auxiliary in the Tabernacle. On Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Tabernacle there will be a Bible study on “The Mount of Disappointments” with Dr. Blake Neff, also watch via livestream.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
The growing congregation continues to meet each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the beautiful outdoor setting of the church grove. On Sunday, Feb. 14, in recognition of Valentine’s Day, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “How Do You Spell Love?” Special music by Marion Hopkins. The service is traditional and non-denominational. Location is US route 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
The message for Sunday, Feb. 14 by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be Major on the Majors — Isaiah. Dana Amundson will lead the Sunday School hour with discussion on examples of faith.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
Rev. Jon Beck – Senior Pastor. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Worship Service is at 10:45 a.m. – Matthew 6: 1-4 (sermon reference scripture). Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue, Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
Sunday, Feb. 14 we would love to have you come and worship with us this week. We have services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us again at 6 p.m. as we welcome “Elvis Wade” Cummins. He uses his vocal talents to entertain “Elvis style” and to praise the Lord with Gospel Music. The concert is free to attend. A love offering will be taken. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. Please follow us on Facebook or visit our website at www.fbclakejosephine.org for more information.
First Presbyterian ARP Church
Join Rev. Darrell A. Peer, Pastor, for the sermon “Ten Rules for Living;” Scripture: Exodus 20:1-20. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Rev. Don Davis is Pastor of Visitation. Call 863-385-0107.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
The Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene will have Revival Services Sunday, Feb. 14 through Wednesday, Feb. 17. On Sunday, Feb. 14, the Revival Services will begin at the 10:45 a.m. with the speaker for the services, Dr.Wayne Brown, retired District Superintendent of the Nazarene Church. The Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. will feature a Gospel concert by the Cragans and Dr. Brown preaching. Revival Services continue through Wednesday. Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. each evening with Dr. Brown preaching. The Church is located at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. In Lake Placid. Everyone is welcome.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING —On Feb. 14, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “What An Exit!” It is based on 2 Kings 2:2-12. Bible Study is Isaiah. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.