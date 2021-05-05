First Presbyterian ARP Church of SebringSEBRING — On Sunday, May 9, Rev. Darrell Peer will present the sermon, “Sarah’s Beauty School,” based on 1 Peter 1:3-6. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, May 9, we will be honoring all of our mothers in a “Mother’s Day Celebration.” We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.