Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 21, is Thanksgiving Sunday, and Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Forget Not the Benefits” from Psalm 103. Communion will also be served and is open to all. The growing congregation meets safely each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. At 3 p.m., the church will join in the Sebring area community Thanksgiving service at the lakeside by St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Buttonwood Bay is located on U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863- 446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 21, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Heart of God’s Man,” from I Thessalonians 3:1-3. There will be special music. Everyone welcome. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 21, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on scripture from Isaiah 9:1-7. An Advent Musical Celebration will be presented by Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor. Immediately after the service, the Annual Meeting of the Church members will be held to discuss church business. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 21, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “The Glory of God,” based on Psalm 97. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 21, join us for a special free outdoor event “Bluegrass, Blue Jeans, & BBQ!” at 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Wear your blue jeans, bring your lawn chair and listen to bluegrass music featuring Hwy 41 South, and enjoy some BBQ! Play horseshoes and have fun on a hayride! Nursery will be open. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. For more information, call 863-655-1524 or visit our website at www.fbclakejosephine.org.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 21, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Giving Thanks Always”, based on Colossians 3:12-17. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “O How Good It Is.” There will be a Christian movie on Sunday afternoon in Fellowship Hall at 4 p.m. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. The public is invited. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be held in the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The ladies of the church’s beautiful handmade quilts will be the star of this bazaar, but we will also have various vendors, a bake sale and soup bar and Christmas decorations for purchase.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave. on Sat., Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be featured. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunch will be a bowl of clam chowder or chili, ham & cheese sandwich, dessert and drink for $6. Contact Karl @ 937-631-2655 for questions or meal carryout.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Nov. 21, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Grateful To Whom, My Dear?”, with scripture from 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 and Psalm 103:1-5. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.