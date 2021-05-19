Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation is pleased to meet in the recreation hall for its 9 a.m. worship service. On Sunday, May 23, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “Why Do We Have Four Gospels?” Special music is always part of the service, which is non-denominational. Open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The message for Sunday, May 23, by Pastor Daryl Brezee, is called “the 12.” The second in the series will be from the Minor prophet, Joel. At 9:30, Les Unruh will lead the Sunday School class in a discussion from I Peter 2. If you do not have a church home, come and join us and be loved. We are located at 1015 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. For further information, call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 23, Eugene Correll will bring the message. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 23, Rev. Jon Beck, Senior Pastor, will deliver the message based on Matthew 7:24-29. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 23, Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “God’s Timing”, based on Acts 2:1-13. Special Music will be provided by Carol Walker and Cheryl Sanders playing “Church in the Wildwood” with four hands on the piano. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 23, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon entitled “Honor The Father and The Son”, with scripture from John 2:17-25. The Dorcas Crafty Ladies will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 23, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message in his sermon series, The Great Commissions 4: The “Who” of Mission, from John 20:19-23. At 6 p.m., we are holding a special Deacon Ordination Service for Charles “Joe” Clark and Timothy Lind. Mark your calendar now for Sunday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m.; we are planning to have church on the lake at the Sebring Civic Center. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. For more information, please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org , follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday we will be honoring all of our mothers in a “Water Walking”, with scripture from Matthew 14:22-33. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 23, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “The Results of the Holy Spirit.” It is based on Acts 2:2-21. Communion will be served. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call, 863-835-2405.