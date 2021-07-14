Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation is pleased to resume normal worship in the recreation hall each Sunday at 9 a.m. On Sunday, July 18, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “Where Shall We Put the Pulpit?” Communion will be served, and is open to all. Inspiring hymns and special music are always part of the service, which is non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 18, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Philippians 3:7-11, “How to Develop A Normal Christian Life.” Everyone is welcome. There will be special music. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 18, Rev. Jon Beck, Senior Pastor, will deliver the message from 2 Timothy 4:6-8. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday Night Activities are 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue, Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 18, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Praise the Lord” based on Psalm 146. On Sunday, July 25, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Corporate Worship,” based on Hebrews 10:19-25. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 18, Dr. Edward Fleagle will deliver the sermon entitled “Hold Firmly To Our Confession Of Faith,” with scripture from II Thessalonians 1:1-4, 11-12. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, July 18, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Fish Face”, with scripture from Galatians 5:15 and Titus 3:10. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1. We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
The Holy Trap Ministries
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will be hosting its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last), in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up, one in Lake Placid Florida on Crestmore Drive, and the second in Sebring on MLK Blvd. in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations please visit our website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pick up. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is located at 134 N Ridgewood Dr., Suite. 14 in Sebring.