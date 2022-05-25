Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church invites you to Zoom into fun with vacation Bible school July 11-15 at 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs from 6 — 8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School
SEBRING — The First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine is holding their vacation Bible school Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 at 9:30-11:30 a.m. each morning. Bible school is for Pre K (age 4) — 5th grade. The theme is “A Christmas Celebration.” The children will learn events surrounding the birth of Jesus. This is a free event which will include games, crafts and lunch. Location is 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For further information visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 29, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Gone, But Not Forgotten.” In recognition of Memorial day, tribute will be paid to the memories of loved ones, and also to those who gave their lives in service to our country. The congregation is pleased to meet safely in the large recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship services. The Church is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For Information, call 863- 446-3695.
Blood Drive
SEBRING — Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be hosting a blood drive sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. Location is 3235 Grand Prix Drive. Donors will receive a Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 e Gift Card and a special OneBlood T-Shirt. So, bring your community spirit and donate blood in the ONEBLOOD BIG RED BUS that will be in the church parking lot. Theme for this year: “THERE IS A HERO IN YOU in 2022.”
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 29, we will enjoy a sing-a-thon followed by a carry-in dinner. Bring a song and a dish for fellowship. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 29, join us at 10:30 a.m. for “Church at the Lake.” We are meeting at the Sebring Civic Center located at 355 W. Center Ave (behind Sebring Public Library) for a day of faith, family, food and fun! Joe Lewis will be in concert. Enjoy preaching, a BBQ meal and baptisms in the lake. Families and their children are invited to swim afterwards or enjoy an extended concert by Joe Lewis. There will be no Sunday evening service this week. Our Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, May 29, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Keeping Remembrance Alive” based on Matthew 26:1-13. Special music will be by the Music Team singing “You Said.” There will be an Agape Luncheon immediately following the worship service. Member Mike Miranda will speak on “Patriotism.” Monday, May 30, the church office will be closed for Memorial Day. On Wednesday, June 1, Bible study will be at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will be teaching on the book of Revelation. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
SEBRING — Beginning May 9, the Church, as a member of the Diocese of Venice, is hosting several “Listening Sessions” which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. except for the Virtual Listening Session, which will be 10:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome at the Live Listening Sessions. Registration is required for the Virtual Session. Those who wish to share their thoughts may e-mail: synod@dioceseofvenice.org. For more information, visit www. dioceseofvenice.org. The church is at 820 Hickory Street.