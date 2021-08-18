Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 22, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Let There Be Light.” The congregation is pleased to meet in traditional worship at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the recreation hall. Hymn singing and special music are part of the service, which is non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 22, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “Blessed Together in Christ” from Philippians 4:14-19.There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 22, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on Judith 13:1-14. The book of Judith is one of the books, called the Apocrypha, received by the early church as part of the Greek version of the Old Testament, but not included in the Hebrew Bible. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor will continue their musical ministry to the church. On Monday evening, August 23 at 7 p.m. the church is holding their second “Community Conversation,” with Millie Brooks Grime as guest speaker. The topic of her presentation will be celebrating the 100 years of women’s right to vote, followed by an open forum. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 22, Interim Pastor, Rev. Brett Morey, will deliver the sermon titled “The Bond of A Joy Filled Fellowship” from 1 John 2:7-14. And on Sunday, August 29, Rev. Morey’s sermon will be “The Enemy of A Joy Filled Fellowship”, from 1 John 2:15-17. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 22, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Christ Our Cornerstone,” based on Ephesians 2:19-22. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among congregants. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, August 22, Dennis Sheirs will be preaching while Pastor Frank is on vacation. The sermon this week will be “Defending Christian Faith: Truth,” with scripture from Ephesians 6:14. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
The Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — The church welcomed new worship leaders the first Sunday of August. They are Tara and Pastor Derek Hickman. Tara is an excellent pianist and they sing duets and Derek sings solos. They lead the Worship music at the 10:45 a.m. service. Rev. Tim Taylor is the senior pastor of the Church. The church is located at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. Phone 863-446-1339.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store will not be able to reopen Sept. 1. New opening date TBA. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road, in Lake Placid.