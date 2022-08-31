NOTICE: Due to the Monday, September 5 Labor Day holiday, Highlands News-Sun will be closed on that day. Therefore, all Church News items must be submitted prior to Friday, September 2 at 9:30 a.m. to be eligible for publication on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Fall Community Ladies’ Bible Study
SEBRING — On Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. the Beauty Fit For a Queen Bible study will be held at 205 Circle Park Dr. Refreshments provided. Register at: livinglovedbygod@ wixsite.com/extravagantly-loved. $25 materials fee payable at meeting. For further information, call 352-843-4525.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 4, in keeping with the Labor Day observance, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Occupations in the Scriptures” from Luke 5 at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Included are favorite hymns and special music. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 4, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Luke 16:19-31, “Two Places”. Special music will be provided. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. study will continue from Revelation 18. Everyone welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 4, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “A Reliable Account” from Luke 1:1-4. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 4, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “The Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Ruth”. There will be no Sunday evening service. Our office will be closed Monday in observance of Labor day. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 4, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Besetting Sin” based on Hebrews 12:1-11. Special music by the Music Team singing “Let the Words of My Mouth.” Church office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5. Saturday, Sept. 10, the Women’s Ministries will hold a luncheon at noon. Speaker will be Christine Miranda, speaking on “God Knows Your Special Needs.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 4, Scriptural study is entitled “Becoming a Disciple,” based on Luke 9:57-62. The general sermon series from Aug. 14 through Sept. 18 is “What it means to be Brethren.” Pastor of the church is David Smalley, and Associate Pastor is Craig Luckenbill. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. For further information call 863-385-1597.
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care program
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.