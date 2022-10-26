A
von Park Church of the Nazarene
AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m., the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene located at 707 W. Main St., will host an outdoor Community Hallelujah Night behind the parsonage located next door on the east side of the Church. Everyone is invited to stop by during that time to enjoy a hot dog, bottle of water, candy, and to get overall acquainted. Church phone: 863-453-4851.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 30, Pastor Cecil Hess continues a series of messages on lives changed by Jesus. The subject is “What Do You Want Me To Do” from Acts 9. The congregation is welcoming back those from the north. The 9 a.m. service is held in the safety and security of fellowship hall. All services are non-denominational and open to all, including non-residents. Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 30, Pastor Toby Cribbs will host the Wacasters for singing. We will honor Pastor Toby Cribbs with a carry in dinner. Everyone welcome. Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. continues from Revelation 22. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 30, the sermon is entitled “Good News in Galilee, Part 2” from Luke 5:1-16. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m. Joint service. Join us for a day of Faith, Family, Food & Fun! We will have a costume contest, puppets, praise music and Pastor Stephen Ahrens will give a drama presentation as “Spit-Out Jonah.” After the service we are hosting a Fall Festival. There will be a hayride, inflatable obstacle course, hot dogs, games, candy and Pelican’s SnoBalls. Location is 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 30, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Temple of God” based on II Corinthians 6:11-18. Special music will be Bob and Maxine Johnson singing “God of Grace and Holiness.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sundays; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas bazaar
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., we will have Christmas in November at our church, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, at 43 Lake June Road. We will have lots of beautiful Christmas decorations and jewelry to include earrings, pins, necklaces, and watches. Great prices, great fellowship, come join us!! Questions: Call the Church at 863-465-0051.
Divorce Care program at St. Francis
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.