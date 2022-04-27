Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, May 1 is designated “Invite A Friend Day,” when worshipers are encouraged to bring a friend or neighbor to the service. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on “Some Times It Pays to Look Backwards.” Special music by visiting soloist Beverly Hann. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 1, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “Stop, Drop and Roll” from Daniel 3:1-30. There will be special music. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Bible study continues from Revelations. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 1, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message based on Acts 9:1-20. Communion will be served. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 1, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living by God’s Will” from Colossians 1:1-2. Worship Service is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for the morning service. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Wednesday Night Activities are 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 1, join us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Service or 11 a.m. Traditional Service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “Family in Focus: The Crazy Cycle of Marriage” based on Ephesians 5:28-33. Bible Study classes for all ages. Evening service begins at 6 p.m. Location is 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information visit our website at www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 1, Pastor Bob Johnson's sermon is entitled “Spiritual Warfare” based on II Corinthians 10:1-6. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Behold the Son of God.” On Wednesday, Bible study is at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will be teaching on the book of Revelation. On Saturday, Kid’s Klub will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the home of Pastor Johnson. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.