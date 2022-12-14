Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Blake Neff, former lecturer in Communication at Indiana Wesleyan University. Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study continues in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. Thursday at 10 a.m. is Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., we will present a Christmas concert in the Tabernacle with Brian Arner. A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Community Church of God
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. Pastor Joe DeHart will lead the Christmas Morning Carols by Candlelight service, with cookies and a cozy worship service in a warmly lit and welcoming atmosphere. Sing along with your favorite Christmas Carols. Enjoy special music that celebrates Jesus’ birth and glorifies the Newborn King. Experience and hear, once again, the story of Christmas. Church is at 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. (Off C.R. 29, and directly across from Lake Country Elementary School). For more information, call 863-465-3715.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 18, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Behold the Lamb Provided” from Luke 2:1-20. There will be special Christmas music. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Bible study continues from Philippians 1:12-26. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 18, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Why Observe Communion at Christmas Time?” at the 9 a.m. worship service. Communion will be part of the service and is open to all. Special music by the choir and soloist Marion Hopkins. Services are non-denominational and are held in the safety and security of the recreation hall. On Saturday, Dec. 24, the annual Christmas Eve candle lighting service will be held at 4 p.m. featuring special musical selections and readings. Location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 18, Pastor George Miller will speak on Matthew 1:18-25. On Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 18, the sermon is entitled “Jesus’ Destiny Revealed” from Luke 9:21-50. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 18 worship with us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary service as Pastor Trey Cleveland will bring the message, “The King Has Come 3: The Angel Speaks to the Bethlehem Shepherds” from Luke 2:1-20. At 11 a.m. our Adult Choir will present “How Great Our Joy! The Carols of Christmas” in song and narration. There will be no evening service. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m., we are having a “Children’s Christmas Party” with pizza and a birthday cake for Jesus. There will be gifts for the children and fun for everyone! We are at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website at www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 18, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “A Reason for Praise” based on Luke 1:57-79. Special music will be the Music Team singing “Carol for Advent.” The fourth Sunday of Advent will be observed in a ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope.” The choir will begin with the opening song for this ceremony. The congregation will then participate in a Litany led this week by Mike Miranda. Today, the fourth candle represents Praise. Congregation will join in the refrain featuring a verse about Praise. Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held. The final candle in the Advent wreath, the Christ candle, will be lit. The public is invited to attend. Church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. with a prior carol sing at 3:45 p.m. Sunday service is at 11 a.m. Join us for coffee fellowship at 10 a.m. before the Service in Burke Hall (behind church building). Church is at 324 E. Main Street. For questions, call 863-453-6858.
Sparta Road Baptist Church
SEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., there will be a Christmas Eve service. Please join us to celebrate The Lord’s Supper. On Sunday, Dec. 25 we will have service at 10 a.m. to celebrate the birth of Christ. Location is 4400 Sparta Rd. For more information, call 863-382-0869.
St. Catherine Church Christmas panorama
SEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., come and experience the real reason for the season! A “Live” Re-enactment of the Nativity with real animals! There will be music, “live” entertainment and treats for all! Admission is free. Location is Holy Family Youth Center just opposite Lakeshore Mall, 900 U.S. 27 N. Presented by St. Catherine Catholic Church and Via Dolorosa Production.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.