Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Blake Neff, former lecturer in Communication at Indiana Wesleyan University. Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study continues in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. Thursday at 10 a.m. is Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., we will present a Christmas concert in the Tabernacle with Brian Arner. A free will offering will be taken. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.

