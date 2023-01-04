Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Daniel Koehn and wife Renita. Tuesday, 10 a.m., Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff, topic is “Faith Defined.” Thursday at 10 a.m. will be Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. All are welcome. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.

