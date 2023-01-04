AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Daniel Koehn and wife Renita. Tuesday, 10 a.m., Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff, topic is “Faith Defined.” Thursday at 10 a.m. will be Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge. All are welcome. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church GriefShare seminar
AVON PARK — Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon, the church is hosting a GriefShare Support Group, a continuing 13-week session will begin. To register, call the church at 863-452-6556. Church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. The group will meet in the 5000 Building.
Bible Fellowship Church GriefShare free seminar
SEBRING — Saturday Jan. 7, at 2 to 4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called, Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. a continuing 13-week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 8, Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message, “Following a Star and Finding a Shack,” from Matthew 2:1-12. Wednesday night at 6 p.m., Bible study continues from Philippians 2. Everyone is welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 8, the congregation will join in a special service of commemoration honoring the 50th anniversary of the ordination of its pastor, Dr. Cecil Hess. The service will include a number of special musical selections, including the choir and some guest participants. The service is at 9 a.m. in the safety and security of the recreation hall. Worship is non denominational and open to residents and non residents alike. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Crossroads Fellowship Church
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., there will be an Aglow Meeting with guest speaker, Dr. April Griseta, author and licensed mental health counselor. She has appeared on Christian television network. Healings have been known to follow when she preaches the Word. Families are welcome. Church is at 6422 U.S. 27 South. For more information, call 863-385-1314.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 8, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Matthew 3:1-17. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 8, join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Standing on the Promises of God 2: God is Always in Control.” At 6 p.m. enjoy a Southern Gospel Concert by vocalist Wayne Ray and pianist Terry Weeks. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. is our free family meal; 6 p.m. Children & Youth programs; 6:10 p.m. Adult Prayer & Bible Study. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.