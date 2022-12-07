Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart on U.S. 27) will have worship service in the Tabernacle with missions emphasis featuring Dr. & Mrs. Leroy Lindsey who serve internationally in theological leadership education and discipleship with One Mission Society (OMS). All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. Prayer Fellowship in the Luce Lounge Thursday at 10 a.m

