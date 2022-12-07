Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., the Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart on U.S. 27) will have worship service in the Tabernacle with missions emphasis featuring Dr. & Mrs. Leroy Lindsey who serve internationally in theological leadership education and discipleship with One Mission Society (OMS). All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Tuesday at 9 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Luce Lounge from the book of Colossians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles. Prayer Fellowship in the Luce Lounge Thursday at 10 a.m
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 11, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Behold the Lamb Prepared” from Luke 1:26-38. There will be special Christmas music. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. the Frostproof High School Choir will perform. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 11, continuing the Advent theme, Pastor Cecil Hess is asking the question, “Are You Ready for Christmas?” from Luke 1 at the 9 a.m. worship service. Special music by Dana and Helen Coke. Services are non-denominational and open to all, and are held in the safety and security of the recreation hall. Location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 11, Pastor George Miller will speak on Isaiah 42:1-9. 46:1-5. Our Compassionate Friends Candle Lighting Service will be held for anyone who has lost a child. Christmas Dinner of cornish game hens will be served. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 11, the sermon is entitled “Jesus’ Identity Revealed, Part 2” from Luke 9:1-20. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 11, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “The King has Come: The Angel Speaks to Mary” (Luke 1:26-38). The 6 p.m. service will be a special indoor movie night. We are showing “Christmas Angel” and serving cookies. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. we are holding a “Children’s Christmas Party.” We are serving pizza and a birthday cake for Jesus. Fun for everyone! We are at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 11, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “A Life of Preparation” based on Matthew 11:1-19. Special music will be the Music Team singing “One Small Child.” The third Sunday of Advent will be observed in a ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope.” The choir will begin with the opening song for this ceremony. The congregation will then participate in a Litany led this week by Margaret Desness. The first candle lit Nov. 27 represented Wait. The second candle lit Dec. 4 represented Watch. Today, the third candle represents Preparation and will be lit by Mary Miller. Then all will join in the refrain which features a verse about Preparation. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., a special Hanging of the Greens holiday concert will be presented by the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church in the church’s historic sanctuary located at 117 N. Oak Avenue between Dal Hall Blvd. and Interlake Ave. This exploration of the meaning of Christmas through congregational singing and special music is a part of the church’s music ministry concert series. There is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be received to support the music ministry and their work sharing and teaching music with children and adults of all ages. For further questions about the program, you may call the church office at 863-465-2742 or check out the event on the FPCLP Music Ministry page on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church of Sebring Carol Sing
SEBRING — Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (ARP) of Sebring will host a community carol sing in its sanctuary at 319 Poinsettia Ave. This event is being coordinated and sponsored by the Sebring Historical Society and Maranatha Baptist Church and will include a canned food drive for charity. The program of congregational singing will be accompanied by Elaine Haines, pianist from Maranatha Village, and Joshua Klatt, organist at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, and will include two special songs from the Maranatha choir as well as solos by acclaimed local artist Emily E. Finke, accompanied on the violin by her sister, Dr. Ashley Finke, D.M.E. Additional instrumentalists will be recruited from the Lake Placid Presbyterian church orchestra. There is no charge, but attendees are asked to bring a can of food to share with the needy. Program will last about one hour. For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church of Sebring at 863- 385-0107 or the Sebring Historical Society at 863-471-2522.
Maranatha Baptist Christmas Musical
SEBRING — Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., the much-anticipated annual Christmas Musical by the Choir and Drama Team of Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. will present an original Cantata. “Is There Room?” The presentation asks questions about objections leveled against God and how He answers those objections through His Son. The public is cordially invited. Call 860-382-4301 for more information.
Pentecostal Holiness Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18, from 6-8 p.m., we are inviting everyone to come join us for food and fellowship. There will be a short Christmas presentation each night followed by hotdogs, drinks and sweets. Come join the fun and help us celebrate Christmas. All are welcome. Location is: 312 S. Avon Estates Blvd. For more information, call 863-471-7038.
St. Catherine Church Christmas panorama
SEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., come and experience the real reason for the season! A “Live” Re-enactment of the Nativity with real animals! There will be music, “live” entertainment and treats for all! Admission is free. Location is Holy Family Youth Center just opposite Lakeshore Mall, 900 U.S. 27 N. Presented by St. Catherine Catholic Church and Via Dolorosa Production.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson.