Church of the Way
SEBRING — The message for Sunday, Nov. 22, by Pastor Daryl Brezee is titled “A Different Way,” from a series on Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. Matthew 7:7-27.
R T. Byrum will lead the Sunday school in a lesson from I Corinthians 2 and 3, “The Wisdom of God.”
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 22, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Psalm 100, “Thankfulness.“ There will be special music. If you can’t attend watch on Facebook. Everyone is welcome.
First Presbyterian ARP Church
SEBRING — The sermon on Sundy will be “It Is Good to Give Thanks!” brought by Rev. Darrell A. Peer. Scripture will come from Psalm 92:1-4 and Ephesians 5:18-20.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107 or email faithfirst.413@gmail.com with questions.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Nov. 29, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “God’s Words Will Not Pass Away.” It is based on Mark 13:24-37. Bible study is Isaiah. Communion will be served.
The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.