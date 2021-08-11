Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 15, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Bible Questions Still Being Asked.” Communion will be served, open to all. The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and includes the singing of favorite hymns. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 15, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “Peace Through Contentment” from Philippians 4:10-13.There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 15, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on Judith 9: 7-12. The book of Judith is one of the books, called the Apocrypha, received by the early church as part of the Greek version of the Old Testament, but not included in the Hebrew Bible. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor will continue their musical ministry to the church. On Monday, Aug.16, volunteers for the church’s food for those in need ministry, Shepherd’s Pantry, will meet from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to prepare the food packages. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 15, Interim Pastor, Rev. Brett Morey, will deliver the sermon titled “The Basis of A Joy Filled Fellowship,” based on scripture from 1 John 1:5 — 2:6. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 15, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Christ Our Peace”, based on Ephesians 2:11-18. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing, “How Firm a Foundation”. There will be a Christian movie shown at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Popcorn and beverages will be available. The public is invited. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among congregants. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, August 15, Dennis Sheirs will be preaching while Pastor Frank is on vacation. The theme this month is “Communicating the gospel with logic/reason in the age of doubt.” The sermon this week will be “Defending Christian Faith: Belief”, with scripture from John 20:31. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.