Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 8, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Is God Limited in Any Way?” The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the recreation hall. Inspiring hymns and special music are always part of the service, which is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Beginning Friday evening, August 6, Pastor Dave Lawson will hold a new beginning prayer seminar entitled, “Empowered to Pray.” The schedule of events is as follows: Friday evening, August 6, 7 — 9 p.m.; Saturday morning, August 7, 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Sunday morning, August 8, 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Sunday evening, August 8, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be 21 days of prayer and fasting from August 9 through August 29. The church is located at 1400 CR-17A North. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 8, Pastor Toby Cribbs will continue the series of messages on the Christian Life from the book of Philippians. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 8, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on Judith 8:4-5, 7-12, and 15-17. The book of Judith is one of the books, called the Apocrypha, received by the early church as part of the Greek version of the Old Testament, but not included in the Hebrew Bible. There will be special music presented by Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor. On Monday, Aug. 16, volunteers for the church’s food for those in need ministry, Shepherd’s Pantry, will meet from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to prepare the food. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 8, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey, will deliver the sermon titled “A Joy Filled Fellowship” based on scripture from 1 John 1:1-4. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, August 8, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue his sermon series in the book of Philippians, “JoyFULL: Where are you headed?” Sunday evening at 6 p.m., we are serving all kinds of soup and the sermon title is “Faith Lessons — Walk as Jesus Walked: Don’t Forget Us.” The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 8, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Inexpressible Joy”, based on 1 Peter 1:3-12. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders who will play an organ solo, “O For A Thousand Tongues.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among congregants. Service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, August 8, Dennis Sheirs will be preaching while Pastor Frank is on vacation. The theme this month is “Communicating the gospel with logic/reason in the age of doubt”. The sermon this week will be “Defending Christian Faith: Arguing is a Virtue”, with scripture from Acts 18:4. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1. We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall! The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
The Holy Trap Ministries
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will be hosting its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last), in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up, one in Lake Placid Florida on Crestmore Drive, and the second in Sebring on MLK Blvd. in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations please visit our website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pick up. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is located at 134 N Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14 in Sebring.