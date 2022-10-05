Community Church of God

LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon, the church will sponsor an outdoor prayer meeting to pray for our nation and world. All Christians are invited to join us. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the meeting will be moved inside the church. The church is at 735 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid.

