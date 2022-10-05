Community Church of God
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon, the church will sponsor an outdoor prayer meeting to pray for our nation and world. All Christians are invited to join us. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the meeting will be moved inside the church. The church is at 735 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 9, Pastor Cecil Hess continues a series of messages on lives changed by Jesus. The subject is “The Healed Blind Man — Now I Can See!” from John 9. The 9 a.m. service is held in the safety and security of fellowship hall. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Church location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 9, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “On A Hill Far Away” from 1 Corinthians 1:17-18. There will be special music. Everyone welcome to the 10 a.m. service. Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. will be from Revelation 19 and 20. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 9, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the message entitled “The Authentic Savior” from Luke 3.21- 4.13. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 9, worship with us at our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional Service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Coming Shadows: The Passover Lamb of God.” We are moving our Evening Service to the Orange Blossom Baptist Association’s Annual Fall Meeting to be held at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. It begins at 6 p.m. with special guest speaker, Pastor Paul Purvis, who is the current Florida Baptist Convention President. Our church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 9, Guest Speaker Rev. Ed Fleagle’s sermon is entitled “Regaining Our Balance” based on 11 Corinthians 1:19-22. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Before the Throne.” The church office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sundays; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care programLAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13-week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support GroupSEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13-week session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm day and time.