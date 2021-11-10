Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 14, Pastor Cecil Hess will highlight the Veteran’s Day observance with the message, “We Are All Veterans” during the 9 a.m. worship service. Special recognition will be given to all those who have served in the military. Special music will also follow that theme. Service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 14, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Hindered But Not Hopeless,” from I Thessalonians 2:17-20. There will be special music. Everyone welcome to 1003 Pine. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 14, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on the scripture from Amos 1:1-2, 5:14-15, and 5:24. Fellowship hour is held after the Sunday service. Note to retired teachers: The local NAACP has learned there is a dire need for tutors in the Avon Park School and Boys & Girls Club. Give them a call as your heart tells you. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 14, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “The Call to the Nations,” based on Psalm 96. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 14 at our 6 p.m. evening service, we welcome guest speaker, Gary Bates, with Creation Ministries, International. He is a former committed evolutionist, who is now an active biblical creation evangelist. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. For more information, please call 863-655-1524 or follow us on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 14, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Infinite Care,” based on Psalm 115. There will be a covered dish “Thanksgiving” meal on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Table service and beverages will be provided. Bring your favorite Thanksgiving dish, a vegetable, salad or dessert. There will be a musical program including Bob and Maxine Johnson, George Rego and the Music Team. The public is welcome. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave. on Sat., Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be featured. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunch will be a bowl of clam chowder or chili, ham & cheese sandwich, dessert and drink for $6. Contact Karl @ 937-631-2655 for questions or meal carryout.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “How Was Naaman Cleansed?” with scripture from 2 Kings 5:1-14. This concludes the short series about Elisha. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.