Calvary Church
SEBRING — The church is offering a free Ladies Bible Study on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at the church. Bring bibles. Study books will be provided. Starting study will be on Ruth and Esther. The church is located at 1825 Hammock Rd. This study is offered to church members, friends, relatives and neighbors. If you have any questions please call Connie at 863-414-5558.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 3, during the 9 a.m. worship in the recreation hall, the congregation will join with millions around the world in celebrating World Wide Communion Sunday. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “May We Never Forget.” Service includes the singing of favorite hymns and special music. Service is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. Route 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 3, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring a message from I Thessalonians 1:5-10, entitled ”The Significance of the Gospel, Part 2.” Everyone welcome. There will be special music and prayers. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 3, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on the scripture from Exodus 2:23-25. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor continue their musical ministry. Communion will be partaken In observance of World Wide Communion Sunday. Our contingent of seven members from church are currently serving on mission in Biloxi, Miss. for two weeks. This “Back Bay” mission is to help hurricane victims who are in great need. For the past two years, they have been hit by hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. Our members have collected needed items to be delivered, and will assist the people with home repairs. This is an ongoing mission with our church. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 3, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 3:11-18. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 3, Join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens will be preaching “Real Fear: Fear of Death” from 1 Corinthians 15. We have Bible Study classes for all ages including a new class, G.L.A.D. (God Led Active Disciples), which meets at 11 a.m. It is a video and discussion class relevant for today’s world. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. For more information, please call 863-655-1524. Follow us on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, October 3, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Even So, Come Lord Jesus”, based on Revelation 22:18-21. Holy Communion will be observed during the worship service. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among parishioners prior to the service which begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Oct. 3, there will be special guest speakers, Bob and Gretchen Devoe, who are retired missionaries. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church thrift store reopening
LAKE PLACID — The Church thrift store reopened on Monday, September 20 at 10 a.m. It is located at 43 Lake June Rd.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — In honor of St. Francis Day, St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church will offer a Drive Through Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 3, at 4 p.m. on the church grounds. Please bring your pet leashed or in a crate and wear your mask. Church Members will direct you around our driveway. Each pet will be blessed and given a tag to wear and a certificate. The church is located at 43 Lake June Rd. Call church office for further information: 863-465-0051.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — There are changes in our Sunday services. We are now resuming three services. The services will be at 7:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11.15 a.m. The 9:30 a.m. service is also available virtual on St. John website and Facebook. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Dr. For further information, call 863-382-1736.