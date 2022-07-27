Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — Sunday, July 31, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “My Questions For Matthew,” with references to the Sermon on the Mount. The 9 a.m. service is held in the security of the recreation hall, and is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.

Recommended for you