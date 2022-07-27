Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, July 31, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “My Questions For Matthew,” with references to the Sermon on the Mount. The 9 a.m. service is held in the security of the recreation hall, and is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, July 31, Pastor George Miller will speak on Zechariah 8:1-8. There will be a special musical celebration with Ari Salgueiro and Carnide Thermidor. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, July 31, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living Virtuously” from Colossians 3:12-17. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, July 31, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message “My One Word: Amen” (Revelation 22:20-21). At 6 p.m. we have a special Deacon Ordination service for Patrick J. Smith with a cake reception to follow. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
Placid Lakes Baptist Church VBS
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held at the Church from July 25-29, from 5:15 — 8:15 each evening. Children ages 4 (by 9/1/22) through school-age, teens, adults, and seniors are invited to join the adventure at Kookaburra Coast — Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory! Grab your Aussie explorations gear and hop into the jeep! Supper will be served at 5:15 each evening followed by amazing songs, Bible study, games, crafts, missions and more! The church is located at 116 Cleveland Avenue NE. Contact 863-465-5126 for more information.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call church office to confirm day and time.