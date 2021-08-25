Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 29, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Are We Still Worshiping Idols?” The congregation is pleased to meet in traditional worship at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the recreation hall. Congregational singing and special music are part of the service, which is non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 29, the church will have an all singing service and carry in dinner. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 29, Agape Sunday, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on Judith 15:12-13. The book of Judith is one of the books, called the Apocrypha, received by the early church as part of the Greek version of the Old Testament, but not included in the Hebrew Bible. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor will continue their musical ministry to the church. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 29, Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be “The Enemy of A Joy Filled Fellowship,” from 1 John 2:15-17. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, August 29, Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series “JoyFULL” a bible study in the book of Philippians. Join us again Sunday evening for “Daniel, Courage in the Chaos.” Starting Wednesday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a FREE family meal. At 5:45 — 7 p.m. we begin our Word of Life program for children PreK4 — 5th grade. Lots of fun activities! For more information, please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 29, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Christ Our Prophet,” based on Deuteronomy 18:15-22. Special music will be “God of Grace” provided by the Music Team with instruments and singing. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among congregants prior to the service which begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, August 29, Dennis Sheirs will be preaching while Pastor Frank is on vacation. The sermon this week will be “Defending Christian Faith: Evidence”, with scripture from Genesis 1:31. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
The Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — The church welcomed new worship leaders the first Sunday of August. They are Tara and Pastor Derek Hickman. Tara is an excellent pianist and they sing duets and Derek sings solos. They lead the Worship music at the 10:45 a.m. service. Rev. Tim Taylor is the senior pastor of the Church. The church is located at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. Phone 863-446-1339.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store will not be able to reopen Sept. 1. New opening date TBA. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road, in Lake Placid.