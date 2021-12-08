Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 12, is the third Sunday of Advent. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “All I Want for Christmas is...” The growing congregation is pleased to be able to meet in the recreation hall. Special music is part of the service, which is non-denominational and open to all. Time of the service is 9 a.m. and is open to all. Buttonwood Bay is located on U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863- 446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 12, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Shoe-Leather Faith” from 1 Thessalonians 4:9-12. Special Christmas music. Everyone welcome. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 12, Rev. George Miller will conduct a service in remembrance of all the children gone too soon and their parents, as part of a Worldwide Candle Lighting service in their honor. We also celebrate this Third Sunday of Advent with a sermon based on Isaiah 55:1-5. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 12, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon based on Luke 1:26-38. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec.12, join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Christ-mas” Cards: “Holiday Traditions” from John 1:1-14. We also have a special Choir Cantata at our 11 a.m. service, “Five Carols for the Eve of Christmas.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, call 863-655-1524 or visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 12, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Prepared and Preparing,” based on Isaiah 40:1-5. This is the Third Sunday of Advent. A candle lighting ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope” will be observed. The Third Sunday of Advent is represented by the “Prepare” candle being lit. A Litany reading will be done between a designated reader and the congregation after which a verse pertaining to that candle will be sung by the congregation. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson singing “Unto Us.” The movie matinee at 4 p.m. will be held this month on the second Sunday, Dec. 12. Popcorn, beverages and candy will be provided. The public is invited. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Dec. 12, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be a Christmas Series, with the theme, Oh, What A Wonderful Name. The sermon is entitled “Prince of Peace,” based on scripture from Isaiah 9:6-7. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
Leisure Lakes Baptist Church
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10:45 a.m., the church presents Tommy Brandt, renowned inspirational country music singer, in concert. Brandt’s honors include 29 major Christian music awards. Dinner on the grounds will be served in the church fellowship hall following the concert. There is no charge; a freewill offering will be taken. All are welcome. Directions to the church are: from U.S. 27, take Lake June Rd. to the western end of Lake June, turn north on Wildflower just west of the fire station.
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., the choir and drama team of Maranatha Baptist Church presents “If You’re Missing Baby Jesus, Call 7162,” a cantata based on a true story by Jean Gietzen. When a family purchased a new manger scene, they found two baby Jesus’ in the box. Someone did not get their Baby Jesus. They posted a sign in the window, “If You’re Missing Baby Jesus, Call 7162.”Come and find out how a destitute family finds Christmas joy by calling, 7162. Church located at 35 Maranatha Blvd.