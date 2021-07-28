Calvary Church
SEBRING — “WHY PRAY”? Explore the reasons as to why we should pray at our four-week prayer study on Tuesday, July 13. The study will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held in the sanctuary of Calvary Church located at 1825 Hammock Rd., Sebring. Reverend Sandra Boulineau will be leading the study. This is open to the community…refreshments will be served. SEE YOU THERE!
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 1, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “My Favorite Scriptures and Why.” The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the recreation hall. Inspiring hymns and special music are always part of the service, which is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 1, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Peace of A Christian Life” from Philippians 2:4-7. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 1, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on Judith 9-13. There will be special music presented by music director, Ari Salguerio, and pianist and vocalist, Carnide Thermidor. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 1, Rev. Jon Beck, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon based on scripture from 2 Timothy 4:9-22. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, August 1, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will begin a new sermon series, “Hosea, Boundless Love: God Loves the Old Testament and You Should Too!” Sunday evening at 6 p.m., we are serving ice cream sundaes and the sermon title is “Faith Lessons: Walk as Jesus Walked: Why Christians Suffer.” The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 1, Pastor Ed Fleagle’s sermon is entitled “The Fear Factor” based on Hebrews 9:27-28. Members are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Church Service Center. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, August 1, guest speaker Jim Book will deliver the sermon entitled “A Rip Roofin’ Church”, with scripture from Luke 5:17-26. The message will be a challenge to embrace our outreach ministry. Come “Catch The Vision.” We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
Placid Lakes Baptist Church
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:15-8:15 p.m. on July 26-30, each evening. Ages 4 (by 9-01-21) through adults are invited to visit Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy! Join us in the Fellowship Hall, behind the church building at 116 Cleveland Ave. NE, Lake Placid, for Bible Study, music, crafts and games. Supper is provided at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call 863-465-5126.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1! We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall! The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
The Holy Trap Ministries
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will be hosting its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on August 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last), in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up, one in Lake Placid Florida on Crestmore Drive, and the second in Sebring on MLK Blvd. in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations please visit our website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pick up. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is located at 134 N Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14 in Sebring.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Beginning Friday evening, August 6, Pastor Dave Lawson will hold a new beginning prayer seminar entitled, “Empowered to Pray.” The schedule of events is as follows: Friday evening, August 6, 7 — 9 p.m.; Saturday morning, August 7, 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Sunday morning, August 8, 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Sunday evening, August 8, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be 21 days of prayer and fasting from August 9 through August 29. The church is located at 1400 CR-17A North. For further information, call 863-452-5643.