Avon Park Holiness CampAVON PARK — The Camp will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12 in the Tabernacle featuring One Mission Society President Dr. Robert Featherlin as the spreaker. All are welcome. On Tuesday, March 16, in the Tabernacle we will have a Bible study on “The Mount of Transfiguration, Mount Tabor” with Dr. Blake Neff. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the WaySEBRING — The message for Sunday, March 14, by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be, “Major on the Majors — Daniel.” Dana Amundson will continue in the Sunday School hour with lessons on living by faith. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive. Phone 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday March 14, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from 2 Timothy 1:12, “Can God Really Keep You Saved?” There will be special music. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Remember to set your clock ahead Saturday night.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Sunday worship in the picnic grove next to the recreation hall. On Sunday, March 14, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “God’s Clock Never Changes.” Worshipers are reminded to change their clocks before retiring on Saturday night. Special music by Vicki Hall. The service is non-denominational. Church is at U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, March 14, Rev. Jon Beck will speak from Matthew 6:19-24. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue, Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, March 14, both the Contemporary service and the Traditional service will feature guest speaker, Dr. Rich Freeman, of Chosen People Ministries. He will be presenting, “Christ in the Passover” Sunday evening. Dr. Kevin Ahrens will present Part 4 of “The Beginning of the End: Connections Between Genesis and Revelation.” The Church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Follow on Facebook or visit the website at fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for further information.
Heartland Christian ChurchSEBRING — On Sunday, the morning Praise and Worship service begins with scripture from 1 Peter 5:6–11. Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Jesus Takes Care of Us.” We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South) in Sebring. Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of SebringSEBRING — On Sunday, March 14, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon will be “Saved From Above,” from John 3:14-28. Bible Study is Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 14, The Kramers will be in concert at 10 a.m. All CDC safety and social distancing guidelines are followed. A love offering will be received. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal ChurchLAKE PLACID — The thrift store is having an outside furniture and jewelry sale at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 13. Clothing and other household items will be inside. Lots of good furniture too large to keep inside will be available. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. Items will be displayed at the back of the store. For information, call the thrift store at 863-699-0221 or the church office at 863-465-0051.