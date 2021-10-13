SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 17, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Profiles in Courage: Nicodemus”. The congregation continues to meet safely in the recreation hall during the 9 a.m. worship. Service includes the singing of favorite hymns and special music. Service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. Route 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 17, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from I Thessalonians 2:4-9, entitled “The Pursuit of Ministry.” Everyone welcome. On Oct. 31, there will be a concert by the Waycasters at 10 a.m. Carry in dinner included. The church is located at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 17, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on the scripture from 1 Samuel 2:1-10. On Saturday, Oct. 16 from 7:30 — 8:30 p.m., a concert will be presented at the church to benefit Haiti. The extraordinarily talented Carnide Thermidor, Christian pianist and vocalist, and her family will provide the music for this very special event. There will be a Love Offering. All proceeds from the concert will go to benefit the people of Haiti, who have been wounded by a series of earthquakes and hurricanes. There is great need, and great opportunity to help! The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 471-1999.
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Church will celebrate the Reformation beginning at 3:30 p.m. with pre-service music by The New Floridians, followed by the service at 4 p.m. by the Combined Heartland Circuit Church Service. At 5 p.m., there will be a pulled pork Reformation dinner. Cost of dinner is $10 per person, age 12 and under free. Please pay for your dinner the day of the event. The Church is located at 2740 Lakeview Drive. For further information, call 863-385-7848.
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 17, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 4:1-6. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
AVON PARK — Please join us on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a Sweetest Day Spaghetti Lunch from 11-2 p.m. Spaghetti, garlic bread, Cole slaw and dessert will be served. The church is located at 200 S. Lake Ave. Love offering accepted. For further information, call 863-453-3759.
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Oct. 17, the theme of Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon concludes the Real People-Real Stories series, and the message is “Esther — Thy Will Be Done,” with scripture from the Book of Esther. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.