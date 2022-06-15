Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 19, in recognition of Father’s Day, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Fathers Who Made A Difference”, from Luke 15. Communion will be served and is open to all. The congregation is blessed to meet in the safety and comfort of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special musical presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. All services are non denominational and open to all, and include singing of favorite hymns and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863- 446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, June 19, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message based on scripture from 1 Kings 2:10-25. The congregation will honor fathers on this Father’s Day. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, June 19, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Church Membership” from Hebrews 10:23-25. Sunday School is at 9:30 for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 19, there will be a special combined worship service at 10:30 a.m. in honor of “International Sunday”. We are welcoming back “our missionaries” who ministered to children and their families in the Dominican Republic. There will be a potluck dinner on the grounds after the service. We are asking church folks to bring a “cultural dish.” Hear testimonies, enjoy music and food! No Sunday School or evening service. Our Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 19, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “No Other Doctrine” based on I Timothy 1:1-11. There will be an Agape Luncheon in Fellowship Hall immediately following the worship service. On Saturday, June 25, the women of the church are going to lunch at Amazing Grace Tea House in Wauchula. Reservation deadline is June 19. Carpooling will be done from the church at 10:45 AM for the luncheon at 11:30 AM. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church invites you to Zoom into fun with vacation Bible school July 11-15 at 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs from 6 — 8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.