Avon Park Seventh-day Adventist Church
AVON PARK — Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. The theme is: “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 kids! Registration opens soon! Contact children@avonparkchurch.com for more information. For further information, call 863-453-0177. Junior High and High School students wanting to get community service hours, please contact Mrs. Joann Seralde at joann.seralde@avonparkchurch.com Students need a minimum of 25 service hours per school year to meet WMA graduation requirements. These hours cannot be rolled over from each school year.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation is pleased to meet safely in the recreation hall for its 9 a.m. worship service. On Sunday, June 20, in recognition of Father’s Day, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “Fathers Who Made Their Marks.” Communion will be served, open to all. Every service includes favorite hymns and special music along with the message. The service is traditional and non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 20, Rev. Jon Beck will deliver the message from 2 Timothy 3:1-9. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 20, for both our Contemporary Service at 9:30 a.m. and our Traditional Service at 11 a.m., we are celebrating Father’s Day. There will be no evening service. Join us again Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. for Bible study and prayer. Youth services begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. For more information visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 20, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “No Other name” based on Acts 4:1-12. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson singing “There’s No Other Name.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, June 20, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon entitled “The Love of The Father,” with scripture from John 14:19-24. There will be a Deacons meeting Monday at 4 p.m. in the adult classroom. Tuesday, the Dorcas Craft Ladies will meet at 10 a.m. in the adult classroom. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. Phone 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Men Behaving Godly,” with scripture from Psalm 112. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 20, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “A Protecting Father”, based on Psalm 124. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.