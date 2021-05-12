Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation has returned to the recreation hall for its 9 a.m. services each Sunday. On Sunday, May 16 Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, "Don't Bury Your Talents." Special music will be piano and organ presentations from Janet Holman and Phyllis Conte. Communion will be served. Open to all. Service is traditional and non-denominational. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 16, Pastor Toby Cribbs will continue his messages on the Holy Scriptures from 2 Timothy 3:14-17. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, May 16, Rev. Jon Beck will deliver the sermon based on scripture from Matthew 7:21-23. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 16, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue his sermon series, “The Great Commissions 3: The ‘How’ of Missions”, from Luke 24:44-49. Mark your calendar now for Sunday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m., we are planning to have church on the lake at the Sebring Civic Center. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr. in Sebring. For more information, please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 16, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon entitled “The New Temple," with scripture from John 2:17-25. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 16, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “Keep Them From the Evil One.” It is based on John 17:11-19. The church is located at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call, 863-835-2405