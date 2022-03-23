Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 27, the service is “Sing Unto the Lord” and will feature the musical talents of local residents. Dr. Cecil Hess is pastor. The congregation is pleased to meet weekly at 9 a.m. in the comfort of the large recreation hall.The service is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
SEBRING — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints hosts a blood drive on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the church located at 3235 Grand Prix Drive. This event is sponsored by OneBlood of Sebring. Donors will receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a $20 e Gift Card and a special OneBlood T-Shirt. Bring your community spirit and donate blood in the OneBlood Big Red Bus that will be in the church parking lot. There will also be a pancake breakfast for those who attend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Remember the OneBlood theme for this year: “There is a Hero in You in 2022.”
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 27, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring a dynamic message from the Word of God. There will be special music. Everyone welcome. On March 26 at 4 p.m., the Wacasters will be performing. Bring your lawn chair and a donation. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, March 27, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message, “The Fall,” based on scripture from Romans 5:12-14. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, March 27, join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional Service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series that is Bible based, Sermons from Dr. Seuss: The Lorax (2 Peter 3). We have Bible Study classes for all ages. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 27, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Sorrow Turn to Joy”. Special music will be provided by Carol Walker and Cheryl Sanders playing four hands at the piano the song “Lilly of the Valley.” There will be no Bible study on Wednesday. That will resume April 13 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — Janice Robinson will be the featured artist at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Janice is a popular speaker at schools, businesses, and ladies’ seminars. She has a distinguished career both as a speech consultant, a teacher and as a performer. She will dramatize the biblical book of Esther, a woman that changed the course of history. We hope you can attend. For further information, call 863-452-7416.
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — Dr. Chuck Phelps, the Senior Pastor of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Indianapolis, Indiana, will be the Bible Conference Speaker on March 27-30, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. On Sunday, March 27, he will be speaking at the 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. services; and on Monday-Wednesday, he will speak at the 6 p.m. service. Dr. Phelps is a second-generation pastor, Christian educator and conference speaker who seeks to build ministry biblically. Pastor Phelps and his wife have five children and adopted their grandson, Chase after the death of their son Chad and his wife in 2013. This will be the last Bible conference at Maranatha for 2022. For further information, call 863-452-7416. Keep watch of the Highlands News Sun Church page for other extraordinary events throughout the coming year. We appreciate the Highlands News-Sun for keeping their readers informed of special events taking place in Sebring.
Sparta Road Baptist Church
SEBRING — If you enjoy praising the Lord please join us for an evening of worship and fellowship, Saturday March 26, at 5 p.m. If you are interested and would like to offer personal praise through song, readings, playing a musical instrument or sign language, please contact us at 863-382-0131 and leave a message on the answering machine. We call it Singspiration. Church is at 4400 Sparta Road.
St. Francis of Assisi
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Store will be having our Annual Yard Sale on March 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be bargains in clothing, furniture, household goods, Christmas decorations, and books. All medical supplies are free. The store is at 43 Lake June Road. For further information, call 863-465-0051.