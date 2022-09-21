First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine

SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 25, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message at our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary service, “The Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Esther” from Esther 2 — 4. Rev. Bob Dennis will bring a message at our 11 a.m. Traditional service. Evening service at 6 p.m. features “Creation Science: Life’s Intelligent Design.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.

