First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 25, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message at our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary service, “The Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Esther” from Esther 2 — 4. Rev. Bob Dennis will bring a message at our 11 a.m. Traditional service. Evening service at 6 p.m. features “Creation Science: Life’s Intelligent Design.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 25, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “The Debate Between Paul and James,” from the scripture, James 2 at the 9 a.m. worship hour. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to everyone, with visitors warmly welcomed. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 25, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from 1 Corinthians 1:17-18. There will be special music. Everyone welcome to the 10 a.m. service. Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. will be from Revelation 19-20. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 25, Pastor George Miller will speak on Genesis 38:6-19. Our mission trip to Biloxi, Mississippi to assist that community with needed repairs to their homes from many previous hurricanes began yesterday, Sept. 24. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 25, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the message entitled “The Son in His Father’s House” from Luke 2:21-52. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 25, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “That Whis is New” based on Ephesians 4:17-24. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing “Meditation” by Massenet. On Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be a Work Day from 9 a.m. until noon. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sundays; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church is beginning fall/winter services on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. Join us for coffee fellowship at 10 a.m. before the service in Burke Hall (behind church building). We welcome visitors and members. Looking forward to meeting you! Location is 324 E. Main Street. Phone 863-453-6858. Blessings to All!
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 25, the sermon will be “All are Ministers” based on Ephesians 1:3-5, 2:17-22. Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the service at 10 a.m. Church is located at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel: “sebringcobchurch”
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care program
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.