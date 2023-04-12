Christ Fellowship Church
SEBRING — Christ Fellowship Church will host Evangelist Billy Burns for a Holy Spirit seminar from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Location is 2935 New Life Way.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday on the subject “Easter is Over — Now What?” from Acts 2. Special musical presentation by organist Janet Holman. Worship is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message “A Man Named Jesus” based on Acts 4:5-12 on Sunday. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Bible study continues from the book of James 2:21-26. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Rev. George Miller will speak on scripture from Matthew 28:10-20 on Sunday. At 7 p.m. Friday is movie night in Fellowship Hall presenting “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin. Monday, the monthly Food Pantry Drive-Through food distribution for people in need is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, at 7 p..m. is the next Community Conversation in partnership with local NAACP #5087. The topic is “Preventing Teen Sex Trafficking” and will be led by a deputy sheriff. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the worship service Sunday. The sermon will be from Luke 18:9-30 and is titled “How Can I Get In On This”. Nursery is available for the morning service. Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Holy Week Villains 4: Simon Peter” from Luke 22:54-62 in both Sunday morning services. At 6 p.m. the sermon is “Oldies but Goodies 7: Balthasar Hubmaier (The First Baptist).” The church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit the website fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of LoridaLORIDA — Bill and Linda Lewis of Gospel Glory, Inc. will be in concert at First Baptist Church of Lorida, 1927 Blessings Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Their activities include: being volunteer chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and Samaritan’s Purse, performing gospel music concerts, revival meetings, and vacation Bible school plus many more. One project that is close to their hearts is trying to raise funds to purchase an X-ray machine and an ultrasound machine for the only hospital in Paranapanema, Brazil. A love offering will be received to support this ministry. Church phone is 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon Sunday is titled “Understanding the Scriptures” based on John 21:1-14. Special music will be provided by Diana Grasley playing “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” on the flute. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Sunday, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. Service begins at 10:40 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Parkway Free Will Baptist ChurchSEBRING — Saturday, starting at 11:29 a.m., want lunch? Come on down to the Sebring Circle and enjoy a sloppy joe, bag of chips and a bottle of water (while supplies last). Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., the church will present The Pickerings in concert. The concert theme is “Still ... Telling the Story”. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Phone 863-382-3552.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenSEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. To make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. Movie night is April 22 at 6:30 p.m. A taco bar will be provided before the movie. Come join us for “Can Only Imagine” and a meal. Wednesday night meals are at 5:30 in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. Church is at 700 S. Pine St. Phone: 863-385-1597.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.