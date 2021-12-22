Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 26, as the congregation concludes the services and activities during the Christmas celebration, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Let’s Have Christmas Year Round!” at the 9 a.m. worship service. Special music by the choir and Marion Hopkins. Service is non-denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 26, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Reality of the Rapture,” from I Thessalonians 4:13-18. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 26, Rev. George Miller’s sermon will be based on Luke 2:15-21. We are holding a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 26, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the sermon based on 2 Peter 1:3. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 26, worship with us at our contemporary and traditional services as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Dr. Seuss 1: The Grinch who stole Christmas” based on scripture from Matthew 2. Join us again at our 6 p.m. evening service for an indoor Christmas movie night. We will be serving cookies and cocoa — a night of faith, family, food and fun! We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 26, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “How it Happened”, based on Matthew 1:18-25. Mary Ann Fleagle will be the guest pianist. The “defrocking” of the Christmas tree and decorations will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. The church office will be closed the week of Dec. 27. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid will be having two Candlelight Services for Christmas Eve. The Candlelight Service will be at 5 p.m. and held in the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. There is also a 7 p.m. Candlelight Service in the Church Sanctuary, 117 N. Oak Ave. The later service will be preceded by a half hour concert of Christmas music beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Church’s choir, orchestra, and hand bell ensemble.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Dec. 26, the morning Praise and Worship Service begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be: “Now What? Christmas Is Over,” with scripture from Luke 2:1-20. Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m. Don’t be late because it starts promptly at 6 p.m! There will be purpose driven singing and a multi-media presentation. Everyone is welcome — come join us and bring a friend! We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.