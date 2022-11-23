SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 27, Pastor Cecil Hess will mark the first Sunday of Advent with the message “What Shall I Do with Jesus?” from Matthew 25 at the 9 a.m. worship service. Special music by guest soloist Georgia Eshelman. All services are non-denominational and open to all. The service is in the safety and security of the recreation hall and is open to residents and non-residents alike. Location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 27, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “God’s Greatest Gift to His Church,” from Corinthians 13:1-3. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday 6 p.m. Bible study continues from Philippians 1:1-11. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 27, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Habakkuk 1:1-7. The lighting of the first candle of Advent Sunday will be observed. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 27, the sermon is entitled “Good News for the Poor, Part 3” from Luke 8:1-21. Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Morey, Associate Pastor lead the services. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 27, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. contemporary or 11 a.m. traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, , “Haggai, Consider Your Ways 3: Consider Your Witness” from Haggai 1:12. The 6 p.m. service will be “Creation Science 7: Dinosaurs & the Bible” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 27, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Day of the Lord” based on Thessalonians 5:1-22. Special music will be provided by Mrs. Dale Brockway at the organ and Cheryl Sanders at the piano playing “What Child Is This?” The first Sunday of Advent will be observed in a ceremony entitled “We Wait in Hope.” The choir will begin with the opening song for this ceremony. The congregation will then participate in a Litany led this week by Nelson Crews. The first Advent candle will be lit by Connie Crews. Then all will join in the refrain which features a verse about “Wait.” “Hanging of the Greens” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. until noon. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sunday service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 — 7 p.m., we are holding a spaghetti dinner in our Fellowship Hall. Cost of $ 8 pp. Proceeds will be donated to the Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund. Services are every Sunday at 11 a.m. Join us before the service at 10 a.m. in Burke Hall (behind the church building) for coffee and fellowship. We look forward to meeting visitors and members; all are welcome. Church is at 324 E. Main St. Phone: 863-453-6858.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 27, Pastor David Smalley will bring this first Sunday of Advent sermon entitled “Hope, Old and New” based on Romans 5:1-5 and Isaiah 9:2,6-7. Pastor Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the services. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. For more information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel” “sebringcob church”.