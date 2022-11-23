Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 27, Pastor Cecil Hess will mark the first Sunday of Advent with the message “What Shall I Do with Jesus?” from Matthew 25 at the 9 a.m. worship service. Special music by guest soloist Georgia Eshelman. All services are non-denominational and open to all. The service is in the safety and security of the recreation hall and is open to residents and non-residents alike. Location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.

Recommended for you