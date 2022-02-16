Adam’s Voice performing in Avon Park
AVON PARK — Adam’s Voice, a gospel duo/family group, will be performing at Avon Park Camp on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The group comes from New Castle, Indiana, and consists of David and Charlene Adams and their four children. They have performed in all kinds of venues, from singing the National Anthem at NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball games, John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel event, the Bill Gaither Homecoming Tour, and in countless churches and conventions. Bring the whole family. No tickets are required. Location is 1001 West Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart).
Avon Park Camp
AVON PARK — Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Avon Park Camp Dining Hall, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart), a pasta dinner and silent auction are being held. Doors open at 3 p.m. for the auction with bidding closing at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 4-5 p.m. and the menu is: baked pasta with cheese, hamburger and tomato sauce, salad, orange cake, coffee and tea; cost is $10 each. Various religious groups and individuals will provide entertainment from 4-5:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Auxiliary for the Camp operational expenses. For more information, call 863-453-6831.
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., humorist and musician Tim Lovelace will present his program entitled “Humor with a Purpose.” A love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., 1000 building.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 20, in recognition of President’s Day weekend, pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “One Nation Under God” from Psalm 22. Communion will be served. Special music by the choir. The growing congregation continues to meet safely each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. The service is non denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 20, the church will celebrate the life of Donna Correll who went to Heaven on January 27. A meal will follow the celebration. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 20, Rev. George Miller will present the sermon based on John 7:37-39. We will celebrate Canadian Heritage Day. Shepherd’s Pantry volunteers will meet Monday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to pack food for the needy. Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Church Council will meet at 11 a.m. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
Faith Lutheran concert
SEBRING — On Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., The Garms Family will perform at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive. Parents David and Kris Garms and their six kids sing and play a variety of music styles. With their 15 musical instruments on stage, they can transition from a straight-up Southern Gospel group to an entire bluegrass band. The family lives in Arkansaw, Wisconsin where they are renovating a retired school into a concert hall, a recording studio and residence. They travel the country in their motorhome performing for appreciative audiences. A love offering will be taken.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 20, guest speaker will be Zach Heston with scripture from 1 John 2:7-11. Nursery is available for the morning service. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 20, worship with us 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional service. Bible study classes for all ages. Join us again at 6:30 p.m. for a special outdoor movie night. The movie is called “Tortured for Christ” based on the book written by Voice of the Martyrs founder Pastor Richard Wurmbrand. The Dental Bus will be here Monday, Feb. 21-Wednesday, Feb. 23 for fillings and extractions. Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 20, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “ The Resurrection and The Life,” based on John 11:1-25. At 4 p.m., a Christian movie will be shown in Fellowship Hall. Popcorn and beverages will be available. On Monday, Feb. 21, in honor of President’s Day, the church office will be closed. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will continue the Bible study on the book of Revelation. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha drama
SEBRING — On Feb. 20-23, Sunday through Wednesday, at 6 p.m. each evening, Maranatha Baptist Church will host a second Bible conference featuring speaker, Dr. Curtis Sayer. Dr. Sayer is chairman of the Board for the Committee on Missionary Evangelism (C.O.M.E.). Dr. Sayer holds a BS degree in math education, a Master of Divinity degree, and a Doctor of Ministry degree. He has pastored churches in West Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee. On Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. following the bible conference, Donald and Jessica Mohnkern will present a program of vocal and instrumental music. The church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd. For more information, call the church at 863-382-4301.
Resurrection Church indoor yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale. Everything must go! Church is located at 324 East Main St., corner of Main and Memorial Ave. Yard Sale in the Fellowship Hall in back of the Church on Pine Street.