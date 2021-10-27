Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — This Sunday, Oct. 31, the congregation will observe the tenth anniversary of the leadership of Pastor Cecil Hess at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Hess has been a Church of the Brethren minister for nearly 50 years, and currently is also on the chaplaincy staff at The Palms of Sebring. A brief reception will follow the service, which includes hymn singing and special music. The message is entitled “Stop, Look, and Listen For the Voice of God.” The service is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information please call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 31, there will be a concert by the Wacasters at 10 a.m. and a carry in dinner. The church is located at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 31, Rev. George Miller’s sermon is based on the scripture from 1 Kings 5:1-5. Fellowship hour will be held after the service. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 31 We are celebrating Faith, Family, and Fun together at 10:30 a.m. There will be a costume contest, cookies, puppets, praise music and special guest, “Al Nye the Magic Guy,” who will present the gospel as he entertains us. Afterwards, we will treat the kids to a Trunk or Treat. There will be no evening service. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, call us at 863-655-1524 or follow us on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 31, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Orthopraxy” based on James 2:14-26. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave. on Sat., Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be featured. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunch will be a bowl of clam chowder or chili, ham & cheese sandwich, dessert and drink for $6. Contact Karl @ 937-631-2655 for questions or meal carryout.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “Burn the Plow and Roast the Cow”, with scripture from 1 Kings 19:11-21. The theme is a short series about Elisha. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.