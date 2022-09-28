SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 2, Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a series of messages on Conversations with Christ, beginning with “Pilate — What Shall I Do with Jesus?” at the 9 a.m. worship hour. The service will include a special presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. In addition, Holy Communion will be served as part of the International World Wide Communion Sunday observance. Services are non-denominational, and open to all. Location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 2, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “On A Hill Far Away” from 1 Corinthians 1:17-18. There will be special music. Everyone welcome to the 10 a.m. service. Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. will be from Revelation 19-20. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 2, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the message entitled “Preparing for the Lord” from Luke 3:1-20. Nursery is available for the morning service. Wednesday night activities are 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 2, worship with us at our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional Service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series “Coming Shadows: The First & Second Adam.” We have Bible Study classes for all ages. Evening Service at 6 p.m. will be “Creation Science: The Missing Missing-Links.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 2, Guest Speaker Rev. Ed Fleagle’s sermon is entitled “Discernment” based on 1 Corinthians 11:17-22. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Before the Throne.” Holy Communion will be observed during the worship service. On Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be a Work Day from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Sundays; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church is beginning fall/winter services on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. Join us for coffee fellowship at 10 a.m. before the service in Burke Hall (behind church building). We welcome visitors and members. Looking forward to meeting you! Location is 324 E. Main Street. Phone 863-453-6858. Blessings to All!
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 2, the sermon will be “What is the purpose of communion?” based on 1 Corinthians 11:23-25. Pastor David Smalley and Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill lead the service at 10 a.m. Church is located at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597. YouTube Channel: “sebringcobchurch”.
St. Francis of Assisi Church presents Divorce Care program
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church is hosting Divorce Care, a 13 week, Christ-centered recovery program for men and women suffering through separation or divorce. The location is St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Road. This program helps people identify stages of loss and unhealthy behavior patterns and teaches positive coping tools. The cost is $20 for a workbook provided. DIVORCECARE is facilitated by Mike Brown, phone 702-596-5915, and Joy Senn with support from The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed. Please call or text Mike to register.
Bible Fellowship Church Grief Support Group
SEBRING — Starting Monday, Sept 12, at either a meeting from 2-4 p.m. or the 6-8 p.m. meeting, Bible Fellowship Church begins a 13 weekly session in grief support. Location is the church at 3750 Hammock Road. Call to register: 863-385-1024.
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.