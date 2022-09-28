Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 2, Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a series of messages on Conversations with Christ, beginning with “Pilate — What Shall I Do with Jesus?” at the 9 a.m. worship hour. The service will include a special presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. In addition, Holy Communion will be served as part of the International World Wide Communion Sunday observance. Services are non-denominational, and open to all. Location is four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, on U.S. 27. For more Information, call 863-446-3695.

