Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — We are pleased to announce that our morning worship services are now held in the recreation hall each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are in place. On Sunday, May 9, a special Mother’s Day celebration is planned for the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “A Mother’s Advice.” Special music will be provided by a men’s chorus. Service is non-denominational. Location is US 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 9, Pastor Toby Cribbs will present a message from 2 Timothy 3:14-17 continuing the study of the Holy Scriptures.. There will be special music. Everyone welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Wednesday night Bible Study at 6 p.m. is from Matthew. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-453-3167.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 9, Rev. Jon Beck will deliver the sermon based on scripture from Matthew 7:15-20. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue, Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 9, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue his sermon series, “The Great Commissions: The ‘Where’ of Mission”, from Mark 16:14-18. In honor of Mother’s Day, we will give each mom a gift and there will be no evening service. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon for the Sunday, May 9 service is entitled “The Gift of God’s Presence”, based on Acts 1:1-11. Special music will be provided by Margaret Desness singing “Happy the Home When God Is There.” The church is located at 206 E. Lagrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., and seating has been marked for social distancing. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of SebringSEBRING — On Sunday, May 9, Rev. Darrell Peer will present the sermon, “Sarah’s Beauty School,” based on 1 Peter 1:3-6. The church is located at 319 Poinsettia Ave. For further information, call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, May 9, we will be honoring all of our mothers in a “Mother’s Day Celebration.” We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.