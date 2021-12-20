The Church of Buttonwood Bay has announced their annual gifts to local organizations which help meet the needs of individuals or families during the Christmas season. A total of $5,000 has been distributed to the Heartland Food Bank, Peace River Center, New Testament Mission, and the Sebring Ministerial Association.
The Church of Buttonwood Bay is a non-denominational congregation which meets each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. Dr. Cecil D. Hess is pastor.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
Sebring