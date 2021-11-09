SEBRING — Since the pandemic, local churches and assistance organizations have noticed a lot more people needing help.
That’s why two of them have decided to join forces, with the hope of helping more people at once. This year, volunteers from Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring and The Salvation Army of Highlands County will work together this Thanksgiving to feed as many residents as possible with free meals for both pickup and delivery.
They hope to feed as many as 1,000 residents. The need is there, based on people asking for help this year, said Sandy Meeks, director of The Salvation Army of Highlands County.
“This past year, we’ve seen a lot,” Meeks said, referring to requests for help paying rent and utility bills. “We get calls three to five times a day on each.”
Homeless people have been needing help finding a safe place to stay, and visits to food pantries have tripled, Meeks said.
This year, she said, it made sense to join forces with another organization trying to do good in the community, Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring. In previous years, both organizations have served up to 300-400 dinners on their own. They hope they can hit their more ambitious goal together.
Pastor Robert J. Maulella, also known as “Pastor Rob,” said his church had been feeding people for 10 years, both dine-in and take-out.
“This year, I was having a conversation with Don Elwell, who said, ‘Maybe this year, you and The Salvation Army can team up. Let’s do something big and better and feed more people,’” Maulella said.
Maulella said they started getting the word out to other churches, who have been raising money and donating turkeys. A local corporate sponsor is also handling delivery.
The church has also eliminated dine-in, thanks to COVID-19, to just do pickup and delivery this year. To accommodate the volume of requests, Maulella said Elwell arranged for a simple web site: www.highlandscommunitythanksgiving.com.
Maulella tried it out, ordering a single meal: “It was seamless.”
“This is what we should be doing, using all avenues and the resources of our community to serve the county,” Maulella said. “I’m very much a people person and a networker, I love working with all kinds of groups.”
The weekly food ministry at the church has grown from feeding a dozen families a month to 80-100 families, he said.
“God has blessed us with resources from many other places,” Maulella said. “We do body, soul and spirit. I pray for them when they come.”
The food pantry at the church is open every Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, he said, all weeks except Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It’s not about the food,” Maulella said. “It’s about giving hope and it’s about connecting people to Jesus.”
Anyone who wants to sign themselves and their family for Free Thanksgiving, make sure to visit www.highlandscommunitythanksgiving.com by Nov. 23. You can order up to four meals. Drivers will deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day to residents all over Highlands County, while other residents can pick up meals at Faith Lutheran Church on Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Pickup and delivery times are between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals will have turkey with gravy, yams, vegetables, cranberry sauce, a roll with butter and a slice of pie for dessert.
Volunteers are needed to assist with cooking turkeys, prepping meals, delivering dinners and more. Interested volunteers can sign up at the website as well under “Additional Information,” or by calling 863-385-7848.