Sandpaper is used for various reasons, but mostly to remove or reshape an object. In woodworking there are a number of tools that one can use to sand a project. From handheld sanding blocks, to orbital sanders, to the “get the job done” belt sanders. Sandpaper comes in a multitude of levels of sand count or what is commonly referred to as grit. To refine a project, sanding is necessary.
I like to think of church as the place to go to get spiritually sanded or refined. To what level of sanding a church leader is offering is vital and should be looked at very closely. Some church leaders only want to pull out the 2,000 grit sandpaper and smooth over a service. 2,000 grit can hardly be felt and is most often used to polish or smooth as a last step in a project. Other church leaders go right to the heavy stuff, the 80 grit – take you down to your spirit, leaving nothing behind sandpaper. Some churches are somewhat familiar with bouncing back and forth between the grits depending on what audience they have in front of them.
More times than not, we need the preacher to roll up their sleeves and bring out that 80 grit word of God that removes the imperfections the enemy leaves behind as he tries to mold us in his evil ways. The smooth touch approach may eventually work, but it will take much longer and will be exhausting; to the preacher and the person being sanded.
And now we find church leaders who seemingly throw out the sandpaper all together in exchange for a polishing cloth that makes sin appear glossy and acceptable. This is not the way Jesus intended church leaders to be. He himself was true grit, ready to sand a person down to their bare soul. And it turned out to be necessary. For instance, do you think telling Peter he was going to be weak and publicly deny Him three times was not a little bit of a spiritual belt sanding? Peter was a bit too confident and self-reliant, thereby needing Jesus to sand him down a little to mold Peter into the future head of Christ’s church.
We all need spiritual sanding. There is not one living person who does not require some refining. If you enter the doors to your church and don’t leave a little bit sanded, you may be attending the “feel good” polishing service that quenches the thirst of the flesh. You walk away, head held high, deserving a pat on the back because you did some good deeds the week before? Yup, you need the spiritual belt sander. The one that strips away all that fleshly goody-two-shoes approach to your Sunday visit to your church pew.
Being comfortable in your church’s service may not be the nourishment your soul needs. Being a Christian is tough. Life roughs us up and leaves us with imperfections. Thankfully, there are church leaders out there with just the right grit to smooth us back the way God wants us to be. Don’t be afraid of the sanding. Sanding is near the final stages of making a masterpiece. Get to a sandpaper church and get the enemies imperfections stripped away, otherwise, they become part of you.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .