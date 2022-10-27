SEBRING — First Church of Sebring volunteers were busy in the dirt Wednesday for a good cause. They were sowing seeds and transferring seedlings into the community garden on the church’s property at 126 S. Pine St.
First Church of Sebring’s Assistant Pastor Richard Storts said the garden is a community outreach where volunteers can provide free fresh vegetables to others.
Although this is only the second year for the garden, the church is no stranger to feeding the community. First Church of Sebring has a mobile food distribution center beginning at 8 a.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month.
“This is so we had fresh vegetables for our feeding program, our meal program and our food distribution program,” Storts said.
In partnership with Feeding Tampa, the church receives and distributes about 12,000 pounds of food. Storts said he borrowed the idea from a church he was at in South Florida.
“It was on our heart for years to do a garden at the church level and we did it this time,” Storts said.
The garden is about a half-acre in size and will include cauliflower, pole beans, collard greens, carrots, squash, radishes and more. Volunteer Barbara Belli grew the tomato starters the volunteers planted on Wednesday.
The public can pick from the garden and they can also volunteer if they want to. Storts said the garden becomes part of their worship service when it gets growing.
“Some gardens have a monthly program where they hand out a bag and it’s a certain cost. This doesn’t cost anybody anything and any time, except the church. And then from there, we just let God’s economy work,” Storts said.
Storts said the garden was incorporated into the church service after the bounty of tomatoes that were shared after a service last year.
“Then it became part of the church service. When we’d light candles, and we have acolytes carrying a little basket of vegetables from the garden,” Storts said. “What better way than to worship like in the Garden of Eden?”
The pastor also said nature is a part of God.
A very humble Beth Skipper heads up the volunteers. She and her daughter Sammie put in long hours at the garden, Storts said. He said they would be there nearly daily for the next six months along with other volunteers.
They need the manpower to maintain it. Getting anything started is easy, especially in a church because everybody’s excited.
“They show up,” Storts said. “But once it’s started, to keep it maintained it is a little bit different. Now it requires that commitment on a daily weekly basis. Kind of like discipleship practices.”
Storts jokingly admits Skipper was “volun-told” to be in charge of the volunteers. She has the knowledge and passion to see things through. As the pastor points out, gardening isn’t glamorous, although the garden is beautiful. It is a labor of love for the volunteers. Volunteers don’t use chemicals in the garden so there is some weeding to be done. Chris Hendrix is the church facility manager and keeps the irrigation in tip top shape.
Skipper reiterated the garden is open to the public and they are welcome to pick items when they are ready. She jokingly said they have to pull five weeds.
“It’s a good outdoor family thing,” Skipper said. “We’ve got moms, single moms that are out here after church or in the evening and kids know how to pull a carrot without breaking it off.”
Families are learning where their food actually comes from. Skipper also said she loaded her pickup truck several times to bring the food supply to the New Testament Mission last year. No food goes to waste and any surplus goes to the New Testament Mission, Heartland Food Bank and individuals who need it.
Skipper said the garden is truly a community effort as there are individuals who donate seeds as well as companies who help. They have many knowledgeable gardeners in the congregation. Robbins Nursery, Glisson’s Feed Store and Taylor Rental are just a few businesses who have provided assistance or equipment. In addition, Joe Murphy, Gordon Cox, Janet King and others are individuals who are helping. Aim High Basketball School youth have also lent a helping hand, along with others.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to garden should call the church office at 863-385-5184, ask for Pastor Storts.