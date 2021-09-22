Have you ever wondered what was making that very loud “singing” noise in your back yard? Don’t worry about it, just sing along with the chorus. The singing is a male cicada looking for a mate.
I was mowing my grass one day this summer and saw a small pile of sand around a quarter-sized hole in the ground. I looked closer and saw a large insect lying next to the hole. I took a couple pictures with my phone and identified the bug as a cicada. Apparently, I interrupted a “cicada killer wasp” while it was dragging the cicada underground to feed its baby wasps.
A cicada’s life cycle goes something like this: Females will lay their eggs in trees and when the eggs hatch, the ant-sized nymphs fall from the tree and burrow underground where they will feed on sap and roots for their long (4- to 17-year) stay. They will molt four times underground and when the last nymphal instar is ready to molt, it makes its way up a tree, anchors itself and molts a fifth time and becomes an adult. Their nymphal shell (exoskeleton) will remain on the tree (I’ve found several on trees in my yard). Now, the male cicada will serenade you all summer until it finds a mate or he meets up with a local cicada killer wasp.
I volunteer with the Highlands County Master Gardeners at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center on U.S. 27 South. Residents often stop in at the help desk to identify plants, trees, rodents, animals, snakes, spiders and a variety of other feathered, scaly, furry or just plain creepy crawly living (or sometimes deceased) things. Recently I was at the help desk with Charlene, another volunteer, when a gentleman came in and asked about “murder hornets.” He heard of them and was sure they were chasing him around in his yard. This was not the first person to come in or call thinking they had murder hornets. I knew that the “giant Asian hornet” or (murder hornet) has only been found in one state in the U.S., and that’s Washington state. I have looked this up a few times, so we started by searching for cicada killer wasps. When we put the image of a cicada killer wasp on the screen, the resident said “that’s it.” He was relieved to know it wasn’t a murder hornet and if you’re not a cicada, there’s probably nothing to worry about.
David Austin, the Highlands County Horticulturist, was listening from his office behind the help desk and came out carrying a cicada exoskeleton and a cicada killer wasp. David reassured the resident that the cicada killer wasp looks like the “murder hornet” but is not aggressive. The male cicada hornet cannot sting and the female won’t sting unless you try to grab it or bother it. She saves her energy to kill cicadas and feed her family.
So, when you hear that singing in your yard, relax and enjoy the nature around us. Now that I know who they are, it’s music to my ears.
Robert Fromhartz is a resident of Sebring.