SEBRING — The Salvation Army continued its long-standing tradition of the Circle of Cans and Cash Drive on Friday at Circle Park. Hours ahead of the city’s Christmas parade, bell ringers collected donations for their red kettles.
Members of the Rotary Club of Sebring lent a hand to The Salvation Army’s campaign and rang the bells and also stacked the canned, non-perishable foods along the curb of Circle Park. Donors did not even have to leave their cars if they didn’t want to. The ringers were set up at north and south Ridgewood Drive so motorists could just slowly drive by and hand over the donations. Some people did park their vehicles and stacked their cans in order to chat or admire the winter wonderland that is the Carousel of Lights in the park.
As the afternoon progressed, the kettles became a little heavier and the can goods really added up. The campaign was obviously successful as it has been a staple in their fundraising lineup for decades now. There was a lot of uncertainty on just how long The Salvation Army has been putting on the fundraiser. A search through Highlands News-Sun archives showed an article printed in 2018 and referenced the Circle of Cans being 49, so the fundraiser should be about 53 years old.
Sandy Meeks, human resources clerk with The Salvation Army, is very grateful for the donations from the Circle of Cans. She said Friday’s cash donations were $1,041.40 and they were still counting cans. Although she said the money and cans were a bit less than last year, they were glad to get them.
Meeks said she is visiting the Heartland Food Bank weekly to fill The Salvation Army’s pantry to share with those in need. Normally, Meeks said, she shops there quarterly. Last year, she did not have to visit the food bank at all during the holiday season.
The elderly and those who have run out of food stamps will really benefit from the canned goods.
Meeks is seeing an increase in the need for food and utility bill help. The Salvation Army has even had to cut back on the amount of canned goods they can give each person at a time.
The Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Sebring combined forces to form a larger Rotary Club of Sebring. Rotarian Bruce Lybarger said the club tries to help the community and do something fun at the same time. Club members have taken the synergy from both clubs and put it to good use.