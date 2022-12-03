SEBRING — The Salvation Army continued its long-standing tradition of the Circle of Cans and Cash Drive on Friday at Circle Park. Hours ahead of the city’s Christmas parade, bell ringers collected donations for their red kettles.

Members of the Rotary Club of Sebring lent a hand to The Salvation Army’s campaign and rang the bells and also stacked the canned, non-perishable foods along the curb of Circle Park. Donors did not even have to leave their cars if they didn’t want to. The ringers were set up at north and south Ridgewood Drive so motorists could just slowly drive by and hand over the donations. Some people did park their vehicles and stacked their cans in order to chat or admire the winter wonderland that is the Carousel of Lights in the park.

