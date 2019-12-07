SEBRING — The City on the Circle was renamed Circle of Cans on Friday as the annual Sebring Noon Rotary Club raised funds and collected canned goods to benefit the Salvation Army. The Circle of Cans & Cash Drive is a long-standing tradition although, no one in the Rotary Club knows how many years it has been done.
Rotarians dressed in the familiar bell ringer uniform from The Salvation Army with their red kettles on North and South Ridgewood Drive and collect either money or canned goods that The Salvation Army will use to feed the hungry.
“I don’t know how long it’s been done,” Mary Strenth said as she rings her bell. “I have been a member for 30 years, so, at least that long. This is a great project to help the unfortunate in the community.”
Each Rotarian took at least one one hour shifts ringing the bell and collecting items from motorists and pedestrians. Some people, like Rotary Secretary Ryne Hartt, took a couple of shifts. He said he gave his time because it was for a good cause.
“Everyone who works has to take time off of work to participate,” Jeff Roth said. “There’s a lot of need in Highlands County. (Salvation Army) feeds the hungry and helps the homeless. They minister to them. The Good Book says, it’s how we treat the least of these. Life isn’t all about the bottom line in business. When we give to others, there is a lot of intrinsic value in your own heart and soul.”
Fellow Rotarian Tom Nunnallee volunteered his time as is his tradition. He has helped in the Circle of Cans & Cash Drive for many years. This year, and for the last couple of years, the canned food donations have been down. The Circle used to be lined around the the circumference two times. He said he thought the monetary donations were making up for the decline in cans. He said he had not seen the numbers.
Strenth and Hartt also agreed the cans have been fewer. Hartt said the donations in the morning went well.
“I do this to help people like The Salvation Army; they do the most good for a lot of people. I want to be able to support them as much as possible. I’ll be honest with you. I am on The Salvation Army Advisory Board.”
The cans may be fewer, but these dedicated Rotarians will be out there on the first Friday in December in 2020 also, because they believe in the Rotary motto, “Service before self.”