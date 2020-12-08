SEBRING — Bells were ringing throughout the downtown area of Sebring on Friday. Noon Rotarians donned bright vests and masks and manned the traditional kettles to collect monetary donations and canned food to benefit The Salvation Army in the annual Circle of Cans & Cash Drive.
The Salvation Army uses the funds and canned donations to feed those in need locally. Each year many Rotarians volunteer their time, some even schedule time off of work to help because they believe in the cause.
During a pandemic, no one knew what to expect from the food drive. Debbie Cwalinski volunteered and was surprised at the amount of people that were stopping to donate. She felt like more people were going to give cash than groceries this year because of COVID-19.
“It’s good to see despite the economic circumstances for some, that people are still giving,” she said.
Cwalinski said Christmas is about more than the commercial trappings and was about helping others, which is why she volunteers her time.
“It’s a joy to work with The Salvation Army,” she said. “They do so much for everyone.”