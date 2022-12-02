SEBRING — The Sebring Noon Rotary has been gathering canned foods for those in need in a campaign known as “Circle of Cans” for more than 30 years. Today is no exception as Rotarians set up at Circle Park to take donations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Don’t have any cans? Monetary donations can be taken as well. Proceeds will benefit Heartland Food Bank. Rotarians will also be donning red aprons and ringing bells to collect funds in red kettles for The Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rotarians line the curb of the park to see the progress of the campaign. There will be a drop off at North and South Ridgewood Drive. Feel free to park and carry your donations to the Circle.
“One of the functions of the Rotary Club is to make sure we give back to our own community, especially this time of year,” club member Debra Weiser said.
This year will be Weiser’s first time with the campaign and she is looking forward to it.
If you miss today’s Circle of Cans, don’t worry, just take your canned goods to Heartland Food Bank at 928 State Road 17 N. in Sebring. Weiser also said the donations can be given to any Salvation Army bell ringer found throughout the county.
The origins of the Circle of Cans is a bit ambiguous. We know it has been taking place for more than 30 years based on what has been shared Rotarians who have participated in the food and fundraiser. What they are sure of, is Circle of Cans is a successful and fun event and that is what has kept the event going for decades.