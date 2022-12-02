SEBRING — The Sebring Noon Rotary has been gathering canned foods for those in need in a campaign known as “Circle of Cans” for more than 30 years. Today is no exception as Rotarians set up at Circle Park to take donations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Don’t have any cans? Monetary donations can be taken as well. Proceeds will benefit Heartland Food Bank. Rotarians will also be donning red aprons and ringing bells to collect funds in red kettles for The Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

