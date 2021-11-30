SEBRING — The downtown Sebring Annual Carousel of Lights is open. Circle Park lit up this year on Nov. 27 and will continue to excite people of all ages until Dec. 25. The festivities are sponsored by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).
This light display, throughout Circle Park in the heart of downtown Sebring, is the perfect way to begin your holiday season. Beautiful colored lights – some shaped like reindeer, Christmas bells, Santa, candy canes, Christmas trees and so much more – fill the park.
There are snowmen, a wooden train and even Cinderella’s castle. Dancing dolphins, familiar characters and huge white snowflakes all grace the park with their beautiful light show.
Santa made his first appearance on Saturday evening with the help of the Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210, Sebring Police Department and Alan Jay Automotive Network. Flashing lights from the emergency vehicles told everyone that Santa was coming to town and arriving in style.
The Carousel of Lights is a tradition in Sebring enjoyed by many generations of locals and visitors alike. Children who enjoyed the light show in the past, now bring their own children to experience the magic.
You’ll want to walk through the park to see the amazing light display. There are games for the entire family including miniature golf and fishing for prizes. Don’t forget to visit Santa. (There is a small charge for some of the games and photos with Santa).
Everyone’s favorite holiday show, the Singing Christmas Zoo, was back to entertain with their songs. A dozen puppets – including dinosaurs, a giraffe, elephant, hippo and several reindeer – entertained kids and adults of all ages. The reindeer talked to a few of the children asking them about Christmas.
A refreshment stand offers treats and drinks. There are plenty of tables in Circle Park to have a snack or enjoy the lights and watch people take in the holiday spirit.
Yeti, the big white Abominable Snowman, walked around visiting those browsing the park. He posed for pictures as well, creating a photographic memory that will make you smile.
Angelina and Feliciano Angeles dressed in their festive best for the evening. They brought baby Arianna, who was dressed in candy cane colors with her Santa hat on.
Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy this wonderful example of community togetherness in downtown Sebring. With just a little chill in the air, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.
It’s free to enjoy Circle Park, which is open every evening through Christmas from 6-9 p.m.