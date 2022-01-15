Recently, we had the opportunity to rent the Circle Theater for our screening of “In Search of Liberty.” I would like to thank Harry Havery for the experience.
He and his staff were top shelf in taking care of us and the theater was the perfect venue.
In short, we thoroughly recommend the Circle Theater and would encourage any club, group, organization, business or entrepreneur to consider it.
Moreover, if you have not yet had the Circle Theater experience, you owe it to yourself to attend. Incidentally, the popcorn is wonderful.
Barry Foster
Chairman
Highlands Tea Party